Lux Cozi ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador for the South Indian markets

Lux Industries Limited, Indian innerwear manufacturers has roped in actor Vijay Deverakonda as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi for the South market. To this effect, Lux Cozi is currently running a new television commercial campaign titled ‘Super Feel’ which features Deverakonda, emphasizing the comfort that Lux Cozi products provide to its customers of all ages.

The 30-second TVC campaign has been created by Yellow Beetle Films and directed by Deven Munjal and Vaibhav Misra.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashok Todi, chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “Lux Cozi has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception and has been keeping a stronghold in the inner garment sector by its constant innovation and marketing strategies to connect with the audience. Being a consumer-driven brand, we believe in appointing brand ambassadors who help our customers connect better with us. We are confident that Vijay’s onboarding as an ambassador of Lux Cozi, will help us to collaborate better with our consumers in the South.”

The TVC begins with Vijay Devarakonda walking through an ignited walkthrough on a film set wearing a Lux Cozi vest, with the Lux Cozi undergarment strap visible on his waist. He mentions “Super Feel Undi Ro!” to the surprise of the director. This happens two more times, each time on adventurous sets, demonstrating Vijay’s effortless machismo and the director’s growing confusion. Finally, the director walks up to him and asks what he is talking about. Vijay smirks, spins her around in his arms, and points at his Lux Cozi vest. We see Vijay walk back towards the camera and repeat, “Lux Cozi Super Feel Undi Ro!”

Deven Munjal, director, Yellow Beetle Films, said “While working on the ad, the only thing we focused on was the word ‘feel’. Lux Cozi being an undergarment brand, has always focussed on comforting the consumers with a feel-good factor when one wears it. We curated the TVC keeping that in mind. We thoroughly enjoyed working with Vijay and making the TVC; we hope that it will be loved by every single consumer as well.”

Lux Industries has always been proactive in adopting newer production methods, developing innovative products, and extending out to the right audience through first-of-their-kind branding and promotional activities. Its strong brand portfolio of 15 brands and customer-centric approach have helped the brand to expand its visibility and create strong brand equity across 47 countries. The company is on consistent growth path of 20% year on year and intends to go big in the entire south Indian market.

