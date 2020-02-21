Luminous urges children to be #BeExamReady in its latest campaign

The campaign highlights a social message about how being prepared for exams keeps stress at bay.

Luminous Power Technologies has rolled out its social media campaign #BeExamReady featuring its brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar. The company has recently extended its partnership with Tendulkar by five years till 2024. The campaign highlights a social message about how being prepared for exams keeps stress at bay. As part of the campaign, Tendulkar has shared a video message wherein he is relaying his life experience on stress management. He also urges children to set targets and to be their own competition. “We have observed that exam days are very stressful and demanding for children. Through this campaign, we aim to address this problem. Sachin Tendulakar’s association builds a strong brand connection with our consumers as it also helps in amplifying the reach,” Sachin Bhalla, SVP, marketing, Luminous Power Technologies, said.

It should be noted that for the past two years, Luminous has been running a campaign #BeExamReady during the examination time. Through the campaign, the company is leveraging the examination mood since the class tenth and twelfth board examinations have either commenced are about to start. The ad depicts Sachin Tendulkar urging children to not compete with others but to compete with themselves. He relays an anecdote highlighting how he focussed on performing better than his previous performance, something parents and children should also focus on. “Exam time can sometimes be quite challenging, and it is important to ensure that children are not pressured during this crucial period to compete with others but instead should compete with self,” Sachin Tendulkar added.

With 7 manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India and presence in over 36 countries, Luminous Power Technologies is a powerful and trustworthy brand with a wide range of products, home electrical and residential solar solutions to home electricals offerings such as fans, modular switches and LED lighting. Luminous has been in business for 30 years now.

