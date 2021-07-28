Luminous Technologies explains the importance of sustainable way of living

The campaign intends to educate people on how the usage of solar energy can help prevent global warming and climate change

On World Nature Conservation Day, Luminous Technologies has rolled out a new campaign #EveryDayIsASUNday with Luminous Solar conceptualised by AutumnGrey. The campaign intends to educate people on how the usage of solar energy can help prevent global warming and climate change. It features Sachin Tendulkar to spread the idea of sustainable way of living and finding alternate ways of consuming energy for a cleaner and greener world.

With the increasing threat of carbon footprint due to overuse of depleting natural resources looming over us, Luminous wanted to focus on ways on what can be done to curb it, the company said in a statement. “Using natural energy from the Sun is the best way to reduce the harmful impacts of carbon footprints,” it added.

At Luminous, we take pride in developing sustainable solutions such as solar, energy-efficient fans, and LED lighting, Sachin Bhalla, senior vice president, Luminous Power Technologies, said. “The occasion of Nature Conservation Day provided us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to educating the community about how solar energy can help to prevent global warming,” he added.

For Anusha Shetty, chairperson and group CEO at Grey Group, India, solar is one of the most transformative technologies out there. “To be able to generate power without relying on depleting fossil fuels is the need of the hour. With this campaign, Luminous Technologies generates intrigue and then uses the platform to talk about the bigger issue at hand,” she stated further.

“Conversations on sustainability and nature conservation are getting more serious every day. We wanted to take a light-hearted approach reminding our consumers that saving the environment is in their hands with Solar and Luminous Technologies is there to help them in every step of the way,” Swati Balani, ECD, AutumnGrey, explained.

