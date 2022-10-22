Luminous Power Technologies unveils its Diwali campaign ‘Sada Roshan Raho’

Luminous Power Technologies has rolled out its Diwali campaign, “Sada Roshan Raho”, featuring cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. As per the company, the campaign is aligned to its identity of “Roshan” – illuminating people’s lives, by spreading joy and positivity.

As human beings, we always move from darkness to light and no festival brings this to the fore as much as Diwali does – where darkness is the harbinger of evil and illumination is representative of purity and godliness and is therefore celebrated, Ruchika Gupta, chief marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said. “After a couple of dark years, this Diwali India comes together to celebrate its most loved festival with renewed vigor, and with its call of ‘Sada Roshan Raho’, Luminous will once again be with every Indian, wishing them and making its presence felt both in spirit and in reality.”

The film beautifully captures the spirit of India’s festival of lights, Diwali, and links its festive sparkle with social well-being. Light becomes the metaphor for happiness, auspiciousness, and progress thereby symbolising everything that is good in life and Luminous becomes the enabler of this light and its many blessings in this festive season. The new campaign has been conceptualised by AutumnGrey.

“As a brand promise, ‘Sada Roshan Raho’, adds to the festivities of Diwali reminding people about the importance of light and uninterrupted power. Tendulkar brings home this thought powerfully with his words and showcases how ‘Sada Roshan Raho’ is not just a statement, but the truest form of blessing from Luminous,” Swati Balani, executive creative director, AutumnGrey, stated.

