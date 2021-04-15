Luminous Power Technologies unveils designer energy efficient fans through its new TVCs

The TVCs will be aired on prominent TV channels and shows

Luminous Power Technologies, on Thursday, announced its latest range of designer Energy Efficient fans through a series of TVCs featuring its brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. Through this campaign, Luminous intends to draw attention to its different categories of fans under the new range, in a striking and quirky way.

The TVCs highlight ways people try to ward off evil eye from the things they love, value and find beautiful, just to protect them. Developed and conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign aims to capture the cultural insight of protecting things of value and beauty from an evil eye. From hanging lemons to putting a ‘kaala teeka’, the films showcase the beauty of the fans and how their new owners are trying to protect them from the ‘nazar’ of others. “The various culturally-rooted practices of avoiding the evil eye have been applied in a smile-inducing way in this series of films for beautiful Luminous fans. The idea was to get the attention of consumers with the humour and then wow them with the stunning range of fans,” Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, said.

The TVCs will be aired on prominent TV channels and shows. The campaign will be leveraged on the brands’ social media handles. It will also be promoted on all Luminous’ social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

According to Sachin Bhalla, senior vice president, marketing, Luminous Power Technologies, Luminous has been growing exponentially in the fans category in the last three years and has become one of the reliable brands when it comes to affordable energy efficient fans. “With this new range, we are looking to achieve Rs 500 crore revenue in the overall fans’ category by 2023. We are also strengthening our distribution network in India with an aim to gain 5% market share in the fans’ category in the next two years. Through our new campaign, we wish to emphasise on Luminous’ energy efficient designer fans range that are aesthetically appealing and economical. The new campaign humorously captures the essence of how we all in India put a kala tika on beautiful things to keep away evil eye. Tendulkar’s presence on the screen brings great value and helps us in building a greater brand connect with our end users,” he added further.

