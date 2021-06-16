Luminous Power Technologies onboards Wavemaker India as media partner

Wavemaker India won the account post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch

Home electrical company Luminous Power Technologies has appointed Wavemaker India as its integrated media partner for all categories across inverters, batteries, solar and home electricals. Wavemaker India will manage the brand’s traditional and digital media duties including media strategy and planning, media investment, media activation, and content.

Wavemaker India won the account post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from their Gurugram office. “Luminous is a strong and trustworthy brand with an array of products in the power backup, home electrical and residential solar space. We are thrilled to partner with them and create relevant engagement for the brand with our full-service media offering. This is a perfect opportunity for us to bring in our expertise and deploy our bespoke integrated planning approach that is supported by strong measurement capabilities. We look forward to creating value for Luminous and supporting its growth momentum,” Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said.

According to Sachin Bhalla, senior vice president marketing and solar business, Luminous Power Technologies, in today’s scenario, consumers are moving increasingly towards all kinds of media for both discovery and decision-making. “Wavemaker appealed to us with their experience and clarity of thought when understanding our business. With the new agency onboard, we would like to leverage their strategic thinking and execution for both traditional and digital media. We look forward to aggressively strengthening our presence and portfolio online and offline, and accelerating our growth,” he added further.

“We look forward to being their growth partners with our integrative solutioning, from analog to digital, from rural to urban and across all audience types,” Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head – North and East, Wavemaker India added on the association with the brand.

Read Also: Nivea India appoints Ajay Simha as marketing director

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook