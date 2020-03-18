Luminous Power Technologies brings in the summer season with a new campaign

Luminous Power Technologies has extended its association with Sachin Tendulkar till 2024

Power backup firm Luminous Power Technologies has released a new campaign featuring their brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign is intended to draw attention towards the features of the inverter batteries.

The film is set in the context of a Kabbadi match and highlights youngsters playing matches in the narrow street lanes of a locality. The campaign puts emphasis on Luminous’ batteries which boast the feature of long-lasting capabilities, Sachin Bhalla, senior vice president, marketing, Luminous Power Technologies said. “The campaign puts emphasis on high-performance batteries and with the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, we aim to achieve a greater value and brand connect with our end users,” he added. Tendulkar, who was roped in as the brand ambassador for Luminous Power Technologies in 2010 will be associated with the brand for another five years till 2024.

According to the brand, the film tends to make the audience feel nostalgic while also reinforcing its core proposition, and leaving a smile on their faces. The campaign is intended to humanize the product and bring about humor and nostalgia alongside our key proposition, Chandana Agarwal, president, 82.5 communications said. “We have attempted to make the campaign crisp and universally understood by incorporating the nostalgia factor which makes the film more relatable to audiences across,” she explained.

With over 30 years of presence, Luminous Power Technologies offers products in the power backup, home electrical and residential solar space that covers inverters, batteries, solar solutions to home electricals offerings such as fans, modular switches and LED lighting. The company has 7 manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India and presence in over 36 countries with 6000 employees serving more than 60,000 channel partners and millions of customers.

