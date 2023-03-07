Luminous launches new ‘Women in energy’ campaign to promote gender equality in the energy sector

Luminous, a home-grown power solution brand, has launched the ‘Women In Energy’ campaign for International Women’s Day to promote gender equality in the energy sector. As per the company, the campaign aims to encourage more women to join the energy industry and highlight the significant contribution women can make to the sector.

The campaign’s centerpiece is a digital film featuring Baburi Sirisha, the first linewoman in India, who overcame obstacles to break the glass ceiling and excel in the energy sector.

Furthermore, Luminous is organizing a panel discussion on Women, Energy & The New India, featuring leaders in the energy sector, and launching an initiative to support women entrepreneurs across India with innovative energy solutions.

“Gender discrimination is often the root cause in the perpetuation of inequalities. As a leader in this industry, I believe it is crucial to create a level playing field for women and to ensure that they have equal opportunities to succeed. Through this campaign, we are taking a step towards achieving that goal and paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for the energy sector.” said Neelima Burra, chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer of Luminous.

“The energy sector is a critical industry that has traditionally been male dominated. It’s time to break down these barriers and empower more women to take charge in this sector. With #WomenInEnergy, we hope to inspire and encourage more women to step forward and make their mark in the energy industry.” said Anusha Shetty, chairperson and CEO, Grey Group India, agency which developed the campaign.

