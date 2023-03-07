Lumikai launches new campaign showcasing 40 women trailblazers in India’s gaming and interactive media industry

Lumikai, a venture capital fund focused on gaming and interactive media in India, has launched the #Pathbreakers digital campaign to showcase 40 of the most trailblazing women in the country’s gaming and interactive media industry.

As per the brand, this campaign aims to highlight the stories of women who are making a mark in roles such as game designers, developers, streamers, policymakers, and founders from companies like Google, MPL, Garena, Games 24X7, Zynga, Ubisoft, Fanclash, Gamescraft, Loco, and Nazara, among others.

By doing so, the campaign seeks to recognize and celebrate the contributions of these women who are challenging the status quo and breaking down barriers in the industry, a statement from the company said.

The fourth edition of the #Pathbreakers campaign features a montage of nine women sharing messages aimed at inspiring more women to pursue careers in the rapidly growing gaming and interactive media landscape.

With this latest issue, Lumikai has now featured 100 pioneering women, highlighting the bold, brilliant, and fierce women who are redefining the Indian gaming industry.

“Two-thirds of Indian households now have women using smartphones. Similarly, in the gaming industry, women constitute 43% of the 507 million gamers in India. It’s crucial to create content, products, and platforms that resonate with this diverse and growing audience. Lumikai’s #Pathbreakers highlights women who are making an impact in the gaming and interactive media industry.” said Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner, Lumikai.

