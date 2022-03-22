Lucknow Super Giants onboards Credenc.com as associate sponsors for IPL 2022

As a part of the sponsorship, the Lucknow Super Giants will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves

The latest entrant of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Lucknow Super Giants have partnered with education lending fintech platform Credenc.com for the upcoming tourney. As per the partnership Credenc.com will be represented as the team’s associate sponsor. Furthermore, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team will sport the brand’s logo on the jersey sleeves. “Sponsoring the Lucknow team is special as it is my hometown. Cricket being India’s most popular sport has a large fan following in Lucknow too. It’s the shared hunger for excellence and proving your potential despite being a new entrant that brings us together,” Mayank Batheja, co-founder, Credenc.com, said.

According to Avinash Kumar, co-founder, Credenc.com, there has always been a strong correlation between education and cricket, both are skills that teach one life lessons. “The sport teaches you to embrace your academic mistakes as learnings and to keep practicing in life,” he stated.

For Raghu Iyer, CEO, Lucknow Super Giants, the association helps the franchise connect with and reach out to the student community. “We appreciate Credenc.com’s confidence in our young franchise and are positive that this will be a mutually beneficial association for both brands,” he added.

As per the company, Credenc.com is a startup at the confluence of education and finance technologies. It believes that along with academic understanding of subjects every student should have an experience outside the classroom to excel in life. Sports teaches us discipline and for Credenc.com sports and education go hand in hand. “The company’s fundamental belief is to provide access to finance for education. The most sustainable way of encouraging people to enhance their skills is by investing in education and thereby increasing their employability,” the company added.

Read Also: Fix My Curls appoints Palak Muchhal as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook