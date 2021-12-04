L&T Realty shows the importance of trust and relationships in new campaign

The genome of trust doesn’t come from promises made on legal paper, Rahul Ghosh, SVP and ECD, Contract Mumbai, said.

L&T Realty has released a new campaign film to bring alive the brand’s legacy of trust. The new film, ‘Kitaab’, highlights the importance of trust and relationships. The film has been conceptualised by Contract Advertising, a part of the Wunderman Thompson Group and member of the WPP network. “When we spoke to customers of L&T Realty, we found that there is almost a kind of blind faith that they equated with the brand,” Ayan Chakraborty, EVP and general manager, Contract Mumbai, said.

“They felt they could trust the brand with their eyes closed. Because L&T always pleasantly surprised them with the product and the service at every step of the way. This is what sparked off the thought for this narrative,” Chakraborty said.

The film shows how a closeted writer who has not had a chance to show the world his writing skills ends up as a neighbour with a film director. After discovering the hidden talent, the director surprises his elderly neighbour with a big break. It plays with the idea that L&T Realty understands the needs of the home buyer and the trust they put in the brand.

“The genome of trust doesn’t come from promises made on legal paper. Trust is built brick by brick. By people, behaviour, and interactions. And L&T Realty’s legacy of trust is brought alive in a tale of what it means in people’s lives. In a category dominated by fuzzy make-believe worlds, we went back to good old storytelling that told a tale of trust that is far beyond the world of square feet,” Rahul Ghosh, SVP and ECD, Contract Mumbai, said.

