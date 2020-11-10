L&T Realty appoints Mirum India as the marketing automation services partner

L&T Realty is a real estate development company with residential, commercial and retail projects across West, South and North India

L&T Realty from the Larsen & Toubro Group has appointed Mirum India, the digital agency of WPP, as the marketing automation services partner.

L&T Realty is a real estate development company with residential, commercial and retail projects across West, South and North India. Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the digital marketing platform.

Mirum India is the go-to Salesforce partner for Marketing Cloud Services and has been the pioneer in the marketing automation space with almost a decade of experience, Mihir Karkare, executive vice-president, Mirum India, said. “We are excited to win the L&T Realty business and look forward to providing flawless martech services,” he added further on winning the account.

Part of WPP network, Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. The agency’s bouquet of services includes digital media strategy and creative such as transformation strategy, solution planning and prototyping, campaign and media planning, platform integration and management among others; tech builds; as well as end-to-end marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over nine years of association with Salesforce and 80+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama and DMP. As the consulting partner, the agency is also responsible for implementation of Salesforce marketing cloud platform and also facilitates the integration of marketing cloud with other third party systems.

The agency’s marketing automation clientele include the likes of KFC, IDFC, Capital First, Franklin Templeton, Shwapno, Silver Arrows, Bimamitra, Aakash, Joyalukkas, Lycamobile among others.

