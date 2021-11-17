L&T Mutual Fund launches ‘Investing ki Kashti’ campaign

The company aims to reach working professionals in the 21-45 age group through this campaign

L&T Mutual Fund has rolled out a new digital campaign, ‘Investing ki Kashti’. With this campaign, the fund house wants to raise awareness about the index fund category, simplify the concept and educate people. As per an official statement, the company aims to reach working professionals, between 21-45 years of age, through this campaign. Moreover, it is hosting digital contests for its followers as part of the campaign. The campaign highlights how investors can ‘Sail Along’ in an ‘autopilot mode by investing in index funds.

“Our latest digital campaign on Index funds highlights the hassle-free feature of the index funds category where an investor is not required to decide on the sectors and the investment style, before investing. We believe in demystifying the jargon of the MF industry and all our communication across the board aims at simple, easy to relate campaigns that a person without any financial knowledge can also understand,” Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L&T Mutual Fund, said.

The company tries to explain the characteristics of the fund category by comparing it with boat-rowing in a flowing river in a 30-second digital film as the video shows two kids in a rowboat, sailing along a river. Of the two kids, one of the kids struggles with rowing the boat but the other one enjoys the ride in a relaxing mood. The second kid, who is seen enjoying the ride, draws a parallel between sailing in a boat and investing in index funds. The film tries to portray how index funds allow investors to achieve effortless movement like a boat that eventually manages to flow smoothly despite the twists and turns of the river.

“The campaign Investing ki Kashti helps contextualise Index funds as a suitable choice for risk-averse investors as it has the risk of minimal tracking error. Hearing kids talk about what appears to be a conversation between two adults adds freshness and drives the message better,” Ankur Thakore, chief distribution officer, L&T Mutual Fund, said.

