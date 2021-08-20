LT Foods’ launches new campaign for Daawat

Consumers today exhibit a high degree of discernibility and consciousness in their consumption choices, Ashwani Kumar Arora, managing director and CEO, LT Foods Limited, said

LT Foods’ flagship brand Daawat has launched a new campaign to extend its ‘Banega Toh Farq Dikhega’ proposition. The newly launched campaign extends the proposition by showcasing to the consumers the finely curated four-step process of chunkar, bachakar, sambhaal kar and sajaakar, (fine picking, carefully securing, meticulous ageing, and proud presentation) before Daawat Basmati reaches the consumer. The campaign has been launched pan India across TV channels, digital, social media, and OTT platforms.

The campaign has been launched with a film, which captures the banter between a seasoned Daawat food inspector played by Paresh Rawal and his immature protégé, Hussain Dalal. The interaction happens during the process of creating Basmati.

Consumers today exhibit a high degree of discernibility and consciousness in their consumption choices, Ashwani Kumar Arora, managing director and CEO, LT Foods Limited, said. “The new campaign of Daawat by LT Foods not only extends the proposition of “Banega Toh Farq Dikhega” but also showcases the special care and effort the company takes through a four-stage curation process,” he added further.

“Brand communication over the years has evolved keeping pace with the changing consumer aspirations and tastes. The extension of Banega Toh Farq Dikhega campaign demonstrates the consistent efforts taken by the company to curate the best in category product,” Ritesh Arora, CEO India and Far East Business, LT Foods Limited, stated.

LT Foods is a 70-year-old consumer food company that is a player in the specialty rice and rice products business across the globe, delivering products in more than 60 countries. The company portfolio includes a range of brands that include Daawat, Royal, among others. The company claims to have a consolidated revenue of around Rs 4,686 crore as on FY21.

