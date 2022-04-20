Lowe Lintas rolls out new campaign for HP Pavilion laptops

HP India has launched its latest range of HP Pavilion laptops with a multi-film campaign. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi, the campaign aims to appeal to the next-gen customers who are returning to their schools and colleges post the pandemic. The campaign is live across social media and offline mediums.

For Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India, GenZ today, are digital natives and technology is a part of everything that they do. “To enable their use cases of creation, academics and long hours of entertainment, HP has always been at the forefront of bringing superior and cutting-edge technology to these young PC users. This campaign presents the same through the lens of two quirky and fun GenZ, Alisha and Garima, whom we hope our audience will love, just as much as we have grown to,” he stated.

The multi-film campaign features celebrities, Yashaswini Dayama and Ahsaas Channa, chosen for their appeal with the young target audience, the company said. Set in the typical backdrop of a college, the three films highlight one unique feature each that becomes the hero of the moment – be it HP’s quick-drop feature that saves Ahsaas from the warden, the enhanced video calling feature that helps her do the photoshoot or its eye-safe certified display.

Some films, through their scripting, casting and direction, almost feel like small trailers of a feature film that one can imagine in their heads, Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said. “This campaign falls into that category. Where we don’t just see the features of HP Pavilion come alive, but also this quirky, funny relationship between these two girls. Kudos to Siddhant Mago and his team,” she added.

