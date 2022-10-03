Lowe Lintas rolls out latest campaign for the new range of HP Spectre featuring Rahul Bose and Ishaan Khatter

HP India has launched a multi-film campaign to promote its latest range of HP Spectre laptops. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi, the campaign aims to appeal to professionals, young, and experienced, enticing them with the laptops’ intelligent tech and new smart features.

“The AI based features of the new HP Spectre line-up are designed to help you thrive in today’s hybrid world. The campaign brings alive three such truly unique features. We hope to inspire everyone to ‘Be your Best You’ as you navigate seamlessly across the hybrid environment,” Prashant Jain, chief marketing officer, HP India, said.

According to the company, the new HP Spectre boasts new intelligent AI-powered features such as gesture control, auto framing and glam cam. Lowe Lintas claims to have created situations through the new films to highlight these three key features. Each film highlights how the end user benefits from these smart features in a relevant yet appealing manner.

The films show an interplay between two start-up business partners who are poles apart but are always looking to create the best version of themselves. The situations involve conversations between the two characters – Ravi (Rahul Bose) and Kunal (Ishaan Khatter) – with simple interactions that ease into a tech benefit for a reveal at the end of each of the films. The conversations revolve around a senior, experienced businessman and the young, tech friendly entrepreneur who introduces a smarter way of making perfect presentations, using the HP Spectre.

Sometimes all it takes is going back to basics, Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said. “Make the product feature the front and centre of the communication. And that is just what we did. To this mix, Sidhant Mago added characters that are steeped in modern folklore – startup founders. And finally, the casting took these films to the next level,” she highlighted.

The integrated campaign is now live across social media and offline mediums with an extension of the same message across different platforms.

