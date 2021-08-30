Lowe Lintas elevates Anaheeta Goenka

As COO for Unilever, South Asia, she will lead the teams for brands such as Glow & Lovely, Axe, Tresemme, Vim, Domex, among others

Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has announced Anaheeta Goenka’s elevation as its chief operating officer for Unilever, South Asia and chief growth officer. Having spent three decades working at Lowe Lintas, Goenka has had a role to play in shaping quite a few large multinational, Indian as well as start-up brands, the agency said. She will assume her duties as Lowe Lintas’ chief operating officer for Unilever, South Asia and chief growth officer from September 1, 2021.

Goenka began her career with Lintas as a management trainee after graduating from SP Jain Institute of Management Studies. Over these years, she rose to hold key positions and is now part of the senior leadership at Lowe Lintas. Her elevation consolidates the entire Unilever relationship for South Asia under her leadership. As COO for Unilever, South Asia, she will lead the teams for brands such as Glow & Lovely, Axe, Tresemme, Vim, Domex, Nature Protect, Knorr, Kissan, Pepsodent, Closeup, Surf Excel, Wheel, Sunlight (Sri Lanka) and Lifebuoy Shampoo (SEA). As Lowe Lintas’ chief growth officer, she will focus on strategic business development in a new challenging business environment – across all agency offices in India.

“Goenka has been a strong management pillar handling several Unilever brands and other business relationships. She has left her mark on so many brands and earned massive respect and love from clients and colleagues alike. She has the strategic clarity to steer a brand to success as well as the enthusiasm and fierceness for new business development like no other. I am sure she is the best choice for us to lead the Unilever portfolio as well as the strategic business development efforts of the agency,” Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said.

Goenka has handled brands across a broad spectrum ranging from beauty and personal care, foods, homecare, BFSI, large conglomerates, to many new-age start-ups and businesses. “It is great to be part of a dynamic ecosystem that operates at a fundamental level with ‘intention’ and ‘attention’ for all its brand work and strategic practice. Here’s to growth emanating from more purposeful work for Lowe Lintas and a healthy dose of disruption along with it,” Goenka stated on her new role.

