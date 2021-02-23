Lowe Lintas bags the creative mandate for OLX’s Waah Jobs

The agency will be tasked to better align Waah Jobs' proposition of providing candidates with trusted jobs from verified employers

OLX Group has recently awarded the creative duties for Waah Jobs (formerly Aasaanjobs) to Lowe Lintas Delhi. The agency has developed a new identity leading to rebranding of the job board. Waah Jobs operates in the blue-collar staffing and recruitment industry in India. Lowe Lintas’ scope of the creative mandate primarily includes defining the brand’s positioning and delivering integrated campaigns for the brand.

As per the mandate, the agency will be tasked to better align Waah Jobs’ proposition of providing candidates with trusted jobs from verified employers. As the recruitment market accelerates, it presents an opportunity for the brand to become synonymous with tech-enabled recruitment, Olive Sen, head of products and marketing, Waah Jobs and OLX People, said. “The recruitment sector is seeing a revival led by industries such as technology, startups, healthcare, logistics and other in demand sectors and will continue to accelerate as the confidence to open businesses continues to grow this year. This new brand and evolving positioning illustrate our ambition on the market to grow the number of jobseekers by 10x in the next five years on Waah Jobs,” he added further on the association with the agency.

“We look forward to building Waah Jobs as one of the most coveted job boards in India. Our work over the last decade has spawned many new-age enterprises, and this is a unique opportunity to be a part of the next wave of tech-enabled category. There is a huge potential in the grey and blue-collar job recruitment market,” Naveen Gaur, deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas said.

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, equipped to deliver marketing solutions across brand consulting, design, digital marketing, experiential marketing, media planning and buying, PR, video content and voice solutions. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

