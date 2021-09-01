Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO

He first joined Lintas in 1999

Advertising agency Lowe Lintas has appointed Kedar Teny as its CEO. Teny moves from – Avataar.me – a visual discovery platform, where he served as senior vice president and country head. Teny takes over his responsibilities as Lowe Lintas’ CEO starting September 1, 2021.

Spanning a little over two decades, Teny’s career is a blend of advertising and marketing. He first joined Lintas in 1999 and built his decade-long career in advertising. While at Lintas, he led account management and strategic planning functions for key businesses in multiple geographies across India and SEA. Later, he held senior marketing and business leadership roles across blue chip organisations such as Airtel, HUL, McDonalds and Sony Entertainment Television. He has also shaped early-stage startups such as Tilt Brand Solutions and Avataar.me.

“As Lowe Lintas we are partners to marketing. And there’s no better way of serving that than getting leadership from marketing. It’s almost as if Kedar’s education and achievements with marketing were ordained and timed beautifully for Lowe Lintas’ transformation and make us best placed to be both hub and spokes to brand needs. His insider understanding of the requirements of brands alongside his belief and grooming on the strategic centrality of brand visioning to business success is quite unmatched in industry today. Kedar’s leadership has bounce, energy and a light touch. Exactly how we like it at Lintas,” Amer Jaleel, group chief creative officer and chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group said.

“Kedar brings with himself an invaluable expertise of marketing and a passion for brands and the creative product. Moreover, he is a great believer and practitioner of technology in marketing to drive growth. And of course, he is a great fit culturally and is fun to work with. So, he fits perfectly into our vision for the future of Lowe Lintas,” Virat Tandon, group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group added.

As CEO, he will spearhead transformation and widen its sphere of impact through Hyperbundled solutions to clients and brand owners. “Lowe Lintas has built some of the most iconic brands by not only helping them stay relevant through different eras but also winning hearts and winning in the marketplace through effective creativity. I look forward to working closely with the accomplished MullenLowe Lintas Group leadership team as well as partnering with some old friends and new collaborations to build brands for the future,” Teny stated.

Read Also: MISFIT by boAt signs Shanaya Kapoor, Vir Das, Divyendu Sharmaa, and Rohit Saraf as brand ambassadors

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook