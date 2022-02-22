Lovely Professional University’s digital communication mandate bagged by Media Mantra

Media mantra will manage the external communication for all business operations and services offered by LPU

Integrated communications firm, Media Mantra, has won the mandate for Lovely Professional University in a multi-agency pitch. The firm will manage all external communications for business operations and services offered by the University.

The association of the University with the firm aims to highlight the student and faculty achievements across segments and initiate engagements around the ongoing campus events. The firm’s communication strategy will focus on building the University’s reputation and help strengthen stakeholders’ community, amplify media visibility and enhance social media visibility.

There is a lot happening in the University with respect to our faculty and student achievements, research work and international collaboration, Aman Mittal, vice president, Lovely Professional University, said. “Partnering with a communication firm to spread information around the developments and will foster the University’s relation with its stakeholders including education fraternity and student-parent community. We are bringing onboard Media Mantra as our communications advisors,” he added.

“With years of exhibiting PR campaigns for various brands, the collaboration with a name like Lovely Professional University is a testimony of consistent hard work. We will use the firm’s domain expertise to build a right communication mix to retain transparency, build credibility and sustain trust amongst the stakeholders,” Udit Pathak, founder-director, Media Mantra, said referring to the association.

The agency will expand its prospect through the collaboration and work on creating the University’s reputation of providing an all-inclusive approach to education.

Media Mantra is a full-service public relations firm based out of Delhi with offices in Mumbai and Bangalore that specialises in developing strategic campaigns for driving brand awareness. The agency offers services such as reputation management, content building crisis preparedness audits, press release management, digital PR, risk assessment, brand awareness, among others.

Read Also: McDonald’s India introduces its new butter chicken and butter paneer grilled burgers through an ad film

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook