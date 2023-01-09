Lotus Organics+ ropes in Dia Mirza for its new brand campaign

scorecardresearch
The campaign will play out on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, besides OTT platforms such as Disney Hotstar

Written by BrandWagon Online
In the film, Mirza applies the day crème from the range, the company claimed

Lotus Organics+ has rolled out its new campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador Dia Mirza for the Precious Brightening range of skincare products. According to the company, the campaign will play out on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. It will also be aired on leading over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Disney Hotstar where the brand film will be aired during the series ‘Moving in with Malaika’.

Lotus Organics+ is a brand that uses certified organic actives in its products and wants the customers to be ‘eco-responsible partners’, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, said. “In the new campaign, Dia Mirza highlights the organic ingredients that go in our Precious Brightening Range, the potency of the organic ingredients in achieving skincare goals,” he added.

Through this campaign, Mirza will reach out to an audience of millennials, Gen Z, and her fan base who are concerned about organic beauty products and the environment, the company stated. Additionally, the new campaign will play along movie blockbusters across multiplexes across India to attract maximum visibility, it further claimed.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 12:12:32 pm