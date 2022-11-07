Lotus Make-Up names Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador for Proedit and Ecostay range

Lotus Make-Up has appointed actress Vaani Kapoor as a brand ambassador for its range of skin-friendly natural makeup products. According to a company statement, her two-year association with the brand will have Kapoor endorse the Lotus Makeup Proedit and Ecostay range make-up. Additionally, Kapoor will appear in a high-voltage multimedia campaign spanning digital, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, out-of-home (OOH), social media, and multiplexes across India.

Lotus Makeup, launched in 2011, was the first Indian vegan makeup brand to hit the market, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, said. ” Today’s discerning consumers are eco-conscious and are on the lookout for makeup products that provide safety, efficacy and ethical practices,” he added.

With an extensive media plan, the brand claims that it will run a digital video campaign which will play out on its social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. In addition, Lotus Makeup stated that it will run the brand film at leading multiplexes across the country for maximum visibility.

