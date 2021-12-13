Lotus Herbals ropes in Malaika Arora as brand ambassador for Lotus Herbals YouthRx

The campaign will start from December 15

Lotus Herbals has roped in actor Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals YouthRx brand and its range of natural, anti ageing skincare products. As part of this two-year association, Arora will be featured in the brand’s multimedia campaigns across TV and digital. The campaign will start from December 15. “Lotus Herbals Youth Rx symbolises green beauty and our scientifically researched natural product line redefines the anti aging category. We are glad that we have such a stunning celebrity endorser who resonates with the brands ethos and values,” Nitin Passi, joint managing director, Lotus Herbals, said.

With Arora on the board, the brand messaging would focus on ageing as a natural process and the benefits of using anti-aging skin care products formulated with natural ingredients. Arora embodies the ethos of the brand with her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, it said in a statement. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx plans to leverage her extra ordinary popularity, to reach out to aspirational consumers across India.

The brand will also run a TVC with Arora on top performing GEC channels and mega properties on leading national and regional shows, it said. To introduce the new brand ambassador, the campaign will also run on all social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“I am delighted to associate with Lotus Herbals YouthRx since their products are free from Parabens and Artificial preservatives, is non-toxic to the environment and are tested on Indian Skin. My need for younger and healthy looking skin has finally been met by Lotus YouthRx,” Arora said.

