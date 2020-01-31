Los Angeles ropes in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor for its new campaign

The multi-part series campaign follows the siblings as they explore the diverse neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Tourism has rolled out its latest digital campaign featuring brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her sister Rhea Kapoor. The campaign highlights the city’s cultural, culinary, shopping and wellness offerings through the eyes of siblings Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. The campaign teasers have been rolled out on Sonam and Rhea Kapoor’s social media handles. Interestingly, LA Tourism is partnering for the consecutive year. Last year they had partnered with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja.

The multi-part series campaign follows the siblings as they explore the diverse neighborhoods of Los Angeles. From shopping on famed Abbot Kinney in Venice and at the ROW DTLA (Downtown L.A.), to dining at world class restaurants like MTN, Nightshade and The Bazaar by José Andrés, the sisters experienced their favorite parts of the city together. The campaign also highlights the tourist spots such as Hotel Erwin’s rooftop through the duo, Original Farmers Market, and luxurious Ciel Spa at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills. The campaign will run on Los Angeles Tourism’s owned channels and through paid media partnerships.

“There is a natural affinity between Los Angeles and India thanks to our shared love of film. We wanted to utilise this campaign to build on that affinity and show prospective Indian travelers the diverse options they have to eat, play and shop in L.A. through the eyes of our mutual friends, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor,” Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer, Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, said.

For Rhea Kapoor, Los Angeles is everything that she likes about the States rolled into one package with sunshine and good weather around it. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on the other hand, there is something for everybody in LA with its outdoor vibe and emphasis on health and fitness.

Los Angeles Tourism began investing in travel trade efforts in India in 2016 and launched its first digital campaign in 2018 with Malaika Arora. Given that 165,000 Indian travelers are projected to visit LA by 2023, Los Angeles Tourism sees the power of the market and continues to invest in order to pique the interest of the Indian traveler and encourage increased visitation to the destination. Most recently, LA Tourism opened its first office in India (Mumbai) in November 2019.

