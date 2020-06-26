L’Oréal launches sustainability initiative ‘L’Oréal for the Future’

The company has developed a product environmental and social impact labelling mechanism

With an aim to reduce environmental footprints amid rising concerns on climate change, L’Oréal group on Friday announced the launch of its sustainability program “L’Oréal for the Future.” The program lays down the group’s latest set of ambitions for 2030 in the context of growing environmental and social challenges.

According to the cosmetics company, all of L’Oréal’s sites will have achieved carbon neutrality by improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy by 2025. Moreover, the company also revealed that in the next ten years, 100% of the plastics used in L’Oréal’s products’ packaging will be either from recycled or bio-based sources. By 2030, L’Oréal will reduce by 50% per finished product, compared to 2016, its entire greenhouse gas emissions. The company is also allocating €150 million to address urgent social and environmental issues.

L’Oréal’s sustainable revolution is entering a new era, Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and CEO, L’Oréal said. “The challenges the planet is facing are unprecedented, and it is essential to accelerate our efforts to preserve a safe operating space for humanity. We do so in our own business operations and in our contribution to the society at large,” he added.

The company has developed a product environmental and social impact labelling mechanism. The labelling will include a score on a scale from A to E, with an “A” product considered as “best in class” in terms of environmental impacts. For Alexandra Palt, chief corporate responsibility officer, L’Oréal, over the past decade, sustainability has been the core of the brand’s business model. “With our new commitments, we are entering a new phase of acceleration of that transformation: going beyond our direct environmental impact, helping consumers to make more sustainable choices, as well as generating positive social and environmental contribution,” Palt explained.

