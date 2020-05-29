L’Oréal launches #LoveIsInTheHair campaign

The campaign aims at supporting the hairdressers community impacted during the lockdown

In order to highlight the bond between hairdressers and their clients, L’Oréal has launched a campaign #LoveIsInTheHair to acknowledge their unique relationship which extends beyond the salon. The campaign salutes the entire hairstylist community by sharing messages between them and their clients at a time when the ongoing lockdown has forced everyone to stay inside.

“Our hairstylists play a huge role in making us look and feel confident, and more often than not, they become our friend and confidante. However, the pandemic and ensuing circumstances have significantly affected the community, and this campaign aims to highlight their importance and role in our lives,” the cosmetics company in a statement.

The campaign features hairdressers such as Ambika Pillai, Jawed Habib, Sumit Israni, Kanta Motwani, Vipul Chudasama, Loic Chapoix, Rohan Jagtap, Akshata Honawar as well as different names across industries such as Lisa Haydon, Sophie Choudry, Malavika Mohanan, Rohit Bal share their appreciation and support for each other and their relationship built over years. According to D. P. Sharma, director, Professional Products Division, hairdressers all over India have been impacted by the lockdown. “Through this campaign, we want to create recognition and appreciation for the special relationship shared between a hairdresser and a consumer. It is often more than just a haircut or colour service; it turns into friendship and family. The campaign is an industry-wide initiative, bringing together the pillars and opinion leaders across the community,” he added further.

A subsidiary of L’Oréal S.A, L’Oréal India is present in all distribution channels with 14 brands, available in mass market channels (L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New-York, NYX Professional Makeup); in hair and beauty salons (L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals, Decleor); in selective distribution (Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel).

