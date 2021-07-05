L’oréal India elevates Kavita Angre to head consumer and market insights

Aalok Oke, Yogesh Suradkar, Rajesh Gopal have also been elevated to different roles

L’oréal India on Monday announced the elevation of four leaders from the India management team to regional leadership roles spanning South Asia, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) zone. Kavita Angre, director – consumer and market insights and media, will now head consumer and market insights for SAPMENA. In her new role, Angre will lead the CMI function for the SAPMENA Zone and help L’Oréal build a stronger understanding of beauty consumers and share actionable insights for driving growth. She will also be responsible for M&A opportunities in the region.

Kavita Angre joined L’Oréal India in 2013 as the consumer and market insights (CMI) director. Having worked across markets including India, UK and Singapore, and different product categories, she brings a strong understanding of the beauty consumer, backed by critical analytical skills. In 2018, she took additional charge of the Media function in India.

Aalok Oke’s role has been expanded from director of India operations to deputy director – operations, SAPMENA region. Yogesh Suradkar will head research and innovation for SAPMENA and Rajesh Gopal will take on the role of chief information officer (CIO) for Middle East and North Africa, in addition to his responsibilities as CIO India.

“I am delighted to see Kavita, Aalok, Yogesh and Rajesh selected to lead critical roles central to Loréal’s global growth strategy. It is testimony to India’s unique position as a talent hub for L’Oréal globally. The experience of these leaders having worked in a diverse and complex market like India, is an important asset and will help shape L’Oréal’s beauty leadership and transformative growth across the SAPMENA zone,” Amit Jain – managing director, L’Oréal India said on the appointments.

