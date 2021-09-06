L’Oréal India appoints Gaurav Anand as chief digital and marketing officer

He will lead and integrate the consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions

L’Oréal India on Monday announced the appointment of Gaurav Anand as its chief digital and marketing officer (CDMO). This newly created role brings together the digital and marketing efforts of the company to focus on the consumer journey, the company said in a statement. In his new role, Anand will be a part of the India management committee and will lead and integrate the consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions to enable L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms.

“The Indian consumer is making a rapid shift towards omni channel. As a beauty tech company, L’Oréal India is addressing this evolving landscape by deploying new technologies to enhance our products and customer experience for a new O+O world. This new role is our commitment to strengthen the role of digital at the core of our business strategy. With his proven track record of accelerating disruptive business growth, Gaurav is best placed to scale our digital marketing efforts to harnesses new capabilities for the company,” Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said.

Anand joins L’Oréal from PepsiCo Europe where he led the snacks business for central Europe and digitisation of sales strategy for Europe. With his experience across multiple geographies and diverse categories, he has built core expertise in business strategy and development, customer acquisition, motivating millennials, growing brands with digital and data. Previously, he was also leading digital marketing for P&G SK-II Global Brand (premium skincare). He also led the business development function for Facebook in different geographies in FMCG, consumer goods and tech companies.

“As a marketer, it’s been interesting to watch what L’Oréal has done for the Indian beauty market in the last 27 years, bringing many first-to-market innovations and products. Future possibilities lie in collaboration and I am looking forward to working with our industry partners to chalk out a strong consumer and data focused growth story for L’Oréal,” Anand stated.

