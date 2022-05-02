L’oréal Paris returns to the Festival De Cannes as official partner, celebrates 25 years of partnership

L’Oréal Paris has returned to the Festival de Cannes to celebrate 25 years as official partner. The brand will present the second annual edition of Lights on Women Award program. The winning film will be chosen from the short films competition and La Cinef’s selection at Cannes. This year, the award will be presented by L’Oréal Paris spokesperson and juror, Kate Winslet, at the Jeune Cinéma dinner on May 27, 2022.

To mark the occasion, an exclusive anniversary dinner with the L’Oréal Paris family and friends of the brand will be hosted to pay tribute to the 25 years of partnership on May 18, 2022. Additionally, L’Oréal Paris will welcome its family of spokespeople to Cannes, who will walk the red carpet on the brand’s behalf. From across continents and cultures, the L’Oréal Paris spokespeople in attendance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will include actors and actresses such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Leïla Bekhti, Gemma Chan, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Camille Razat, Nidhi Sunil, and Kate Winslet.

Twenty-five years at Cannes is a milestone, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president, L’Oréal Paris, said. “Throughout this partnership, we have always aimed to bring our brand’s beauty expertise to the forefront of the Festival, while also honouring the cinematic talent from around the world. This year’s Lights on Women Award will continue to break down barriers and encourage talented female filmmakers to achieve their dreams. As we look ahead to the next 25 years, my hope for the future is that this kind of award won’t even be necessary, as women who make cinema continue to take their rightful place in the industry,” she added.

