L’Oréal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India Managing Director, succeeds Amit Jain

L’Oréal on Monday appointed Aseem Kaushik as Managing Director for India. He has succeeded Amit Jain who will retire this year-end. Amit will continue his association and assume the role of Chairman for L’Oréal India to build on key stakeholder relationships in India.

“I am delighted to welcome Aseem back following his assignments abroad and pass on the reins to him. He is a born entrepreneur, and his transformative leadership will help take L’Oréal India to new heights,” said Amit.

Associated with L’Oréal for the past 27 years, Aseem held many leadership positions within the Group. He started his career in 1995 in the Consumer Products Division of India to set up and expand field operations. He was instrumental in creating the modern Salon industry in India and building a successful sustainable business model with partners.

During his 4.5-year tenure at L’Oréal, Amit doubled the growth of the company and took it to a position of strength, notably building strong local leadership and evolving new digital capabilities to accelerate eCommerce. He joined L’Oréal India in June 2018 as Managing Director.

L’Oréal India has been present in the country as a wholly-owned subsidiary of L’Oréal S.A. since 1994.

Over 1,700 people are working across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Pune) and in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.