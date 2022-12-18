L’Oréal announces strategic appointments for Rasika Malhotra, Roshni Wadhwa

L’Oréal has announced the appointment of Rasika Malhotra as HR director – India, who succeeds Roshni Wadhwa. Wadhwa has been elevated to HR transformation director – SAPMENA (South Asia, Pacific, Middle East and North Africa). According to the company, Wadhwa will be responsible to drive change and ensure governance for all of L’Oréal’s HR transformation programs in SAPMENA region as part of her new role. Following her, Malhotra’s new role will make her responsible for building capabilities, a culture of enablement, collaboration, among others.

With the transformation in business and work culture, L’Oréal has an ambitious plan to transform the way it engages with its people within the organisation and to strengthen our HR, people-centricity, and management – all backed by technology, Roshni Wadhwa said. “I look forward to taking on this new role and creating a change in the agenda around HR practices across all countries in SAPMENA,” she added.

As per the company, Wadhwa started with L’Oréal as an HR business partner of the consumer products division in India in 2013. Then she moved to Singapore in 2015 as HR director for L’Oréal in Singapore, before returning to India in February 2017 as HR director for L’Oréal in India. Besides Malhotra brings over two decades of diverse experience across international geographies and domains such as manufacturing, oil and gas, consumer products, FMCG, B2B, and technology.

“Today, India is the next big frontier for the L’Oréal Group, not only in terms of product innovation or technology but also in terms of talent,” Rasika Malhotra highlighted.

