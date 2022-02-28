Loop unveils an ad campaign with a new brand identity and logo

The group health insurance provider has roped in Kunal Kapoor for their new ad campaign

Group health insurance provider Loop has announced its rebranding to reflect its new corporate vision. The company with a renewed logo, colour palette, imagery and website indicate the growth and evolution of Loop since its inception in 2018 while also communicating the future vision of the company. Through the updated brand identity, the company aims to incorporate all the existing expectations, while simultaneously moving the brand forward to acknowledge the international spirit and the vision to reinvent how people interact and seek opinions on health and wellbeing online.

Loop has also signed entrepreneur and member Kunal Kapoor as the face of their new campaign. Kapoor is the co-founder of Ketto, an online crowdfunding and fundraising platform. In a recent partnership, the online platform signed Loop as Ketto’s healthcare partner to provide health benefits for their employees.

In Loop’s new ad film, Kapoor is seen donning the persona of an HR professional with the aim to spread awareness in the HR community about how Loop brings modern health benefits to employees and how selecting the right partner to cover the health and wellbeing of one’s employees is an obvious decision.

“The Loop team is building something special. They are on a mission to fix healthcare in India starting with group insurance benefits. Mayank Kale (co-founder and CEO) has a vision and a unique approach to this market. Working with them on this campaign was a natural fit for me,” Kapoor said.

The refreshed logo broadens our brand identity to encapsulate all that our brand stands for today and symbolise our future, Amrit Singh, co-founder and CRO, Loop, said. “The rebranding aims to break through the clutter while depicting the modern feel of our services. We are at a stage in our growth where it is essential to convey our unique vision and purpose to HR professionals and employees across the board. With this ambition, we launched our campaign starring Kunal Kapoor, who is first a client and then the face of our campaign. He was a part of our ecosystem as a Loop member and had the opportunity to experience Loop’s benefits first-hand, putting him in a unique position to accurately convey our vision and purpose,” he added.

