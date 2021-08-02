Lomotif appoints Tarun Katial and Ken Cheung as senior advisors

Tarun Katial and Ken Cheung

Video sharing social networking platform Lomotif has onboarded former ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial and former top Facebook executive Ken Cheung as senior advisors. The two industry experts will be advising Lomotif’s senior team on its international growth and expansion with a focus on enhancing user centricity, growth, and adoption worldwide. Their depth of experience and domain expertise will play a pivotal role in setting a new benchmark for the industry and at the same time strengthen the platform’s growth and expansion across territories, Paul Yang, founder and chief executive, Lomotif said. “Their valuable perspective will help the company in attaining long term goals,” he added.

Katial brings over two decades of experience in the Indian media industry, having previously worked with Star, Sony and Big FM. He led the ZEE5 team and was instrumental in the app’s journey to becoming a super-app by introducing social video on the platform. “The short format social video platforms have witnessed enormous popularity in the last few years, and I am looking forward to helping the platform (Lomotif) become a true community video platform in the largest internet communities like India, Brazil, Russia, etc,” Katial said.

Cheung has also played various entrepreneurial and leadership roles in tech, media and entertainment industries. As the founding general manager, international at Tencent, he also co-founded QQ Music. Prior to his stint in Tencent, he was with Warner Music Group as senior vice president and was responsible for building the company’s digital revenue from scratch to over $100 million. Cheung also worked for Facebook and was credited for establishing and leading a team across Asia Pacific focusing on news, entertainment and sports partnerships on both Facebook and Instagram.

“Backed by ZASH, Lomotif is well-positioned to become one of the largest and the most influential short video platforms in the world. It engages the community, unlocks economic opportunity and inspires creativity of people from all walks of life,” Cheung stated.

