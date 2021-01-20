Lokesh Shah joins IdeateLabs as vice president, brand solutions

Shah has previously worked with Cheil India, Lowe, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA

IdeateLabs, the independent digital-first creative agency has appointed Lokesh Shah as vice president – brand solutions. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and will be reporting to Vrutika Dawda, director.

Shah’s experience across India and SE Asia has made him an expert in delivering successful, integrated brand campaigns. He enabled many new business wins across agencies he worked for, including names such as Cheil India, Lowe, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA.

Shah’s strong professional background spans across two decades of rich experience in both Indian and international markets, Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, said. “It is this experience that we would like him to help us bolster our accounts – Indian consumer insights clubbed with best international practices. Lokesh will lead the IdeateLabs Mumbai business and will be playing a pivotal role in the agency. He will mentor the team in crafting effective strategies and oversee seamless implementation. His thinking complements our brand promise of ‘Building Conversations’; which is all about seeding positive chatter among the brand, the stakeholders, and the consumer. We are confident he will effectively take charge of the Mumbai business,” she added further on the appointment.

“Effective campaign creation and development has always been my forte. I am looking forward to introducing path-breaking campaigns for the existing brands and getting exciting new client accounts in diverse sectors,” Shah added.

IdeateLabs is an independent full-service digital-first creative agency offering services across creative, performance marketing, technology, digital branding, ORM and integrated marketing. The agency’s client portfolio spans across varied business verticals and brands like Tata Tele Business Services, Brand Factory, Hafele, HDFC Bank, Hiranandani Communities, RR Kabel, UTI MF, Awfis, among others.

