Lokesh Gamer signs an exclusive long-term deal with Rooter

Gaming and Esports platform Rooter has signed in streamer Lokesh Raj Singh (Lokesh Gamer) for an exclusive long-term deal. According to the company, Lokesh Gamer will live stream all of his gameplays, including his popular Free Fire matchups, exclusively on the Rooter platform. The company claimed that the association aims to further strengthen Rooter’s presence in India’s game streaming space.

The market for live game streaming and game-based content creation as a medium of entertainment has exploded over the last few years, Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and chief operating officer, Rooter, said. “We have been strengthening our tech capabilities and product features and bringing Lokesh on board is another step towards our long-term goal of becoming the de facto live streaming and engagement platform for Indian gamers and gaming enthusiasts,” he added.

Rooter currently hosts some popular streamers such as Godlike, Orangutan Gaming, among others, besides 30 upcoming esports teams. In recent months, it has also signed deals with popular streamers such as Jonathan, Shreeman, Neo, Rox, among others, increasing its repository of top gaming content.

