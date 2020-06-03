Logistics startup Shiprocket elevates CBO Akshay Ghulati as co-founder

Ghulati has been associated with Shiprocket for over four years

D2C e-commerce logistics aggregator Shiprocket has elevated its chief business officer (CBO) Akshay Ghulati as a co-founder of the company. At Shiprocket, Ghulati spearheads the overall business function including strategy, marketing and customer. He is also responsible for designing an unparalleled customer experience and increasing sales and revenue for the brand.

Ghulati has been associated with Shiprocket for over four years having joined the company as the CBO in early 2016. Prior to this, he ran pan-Europe FBA for Amazon in the UK. According to Saahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket, Akshay has been committed to building Shiprocket for a long term. “His belief in the company combined with the dedication towards the business makes him key to the company,” he added.

A graduate of Wharton Business School in Economics, Ghulati also holds a MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to Shiprocket, he has extensive experience in leading ecommerce and technology businesses with companies such as Amazon, AT Kearney and Parthenon Group. “My journey at Shiprocket over the last four years has been filled with learning and growth. In my new role, I look forward to continuing to work towards taking the business to the next level,” Ghulati stated.

Founded in 2017, Shiprocket is an ecommerce shipping and enablement platform for SMEs, D2C retailers and social commerce sellers in India. In addition to offering shipping services, Shiprocket also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management. The company recently raised Series C round funding of $13 million from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital along with existing investors including Bertelmann and company plans to expand across other countries.

