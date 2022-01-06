LogiNext names Keyur Shah as vice president, marketing

In his new role, Shah will be responsible for driving strategic marketing initiatives to support the growth of the LogiNext brand and customer base

Global technology company LogiNext has appointed Keyur Shah as vice president, marketing. In his new role, Shah will be responsible for driving strategic marketing initiatives to support the growth of LogiNext brand and customer base. “Shah, a marketing industry veteran with his experience and subject matter expertise, will add tremendous value to the team, and help us in achieving our business goals,” Dhruvil Sanghvi, founder and CEO, LogiNext, said.



“The SaaS wave is here to stay, and by 2025, I am optimistic that Indian SaaS revenues would be north of $15 billion. With Keyur coming on board, his expertise in the SaaS space will be a great value addition to LogiNext’s efforts to grow in this space,” Sanghvi added.



Shah has worked with leading technology companies such as Lumen Technologies, Tata Communications, among others, managing marketing and product management functions for them globally. His vast repertoire of international experience in marketing B2B technology products adds immense value to his portfolio, as well as his expertise in the sector, LogiNext said in a statement.



“The LogiNext team has built a winning product that has made its mark across various industry sectors both in India and globally. This is evident in the customer feedback and also through reviews on various analyst reports and Peer Insight portals. I am looking forward to new challenges and learning as I work alongside the team to take the LogiNext brand to the next level,” Shah said.



LogiNext offers a SaaS vehicle routing and last mile delivery platform. The company helps brands across QSR, CEP, e-commerce, retail, and transportation to digitise, optimise and automate deliveries, it said in a statement. It claims to have seen 120% year-on-year growth over the past three years.

Read Also: Partha Sengupta joins Grapes as creative director

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook