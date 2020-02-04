Logicserve Digital bags the digital mandate for Wet & Dry Personal Care

The agency won this account following a multi-agency pitch

Digital marketing company Logicserve Digital has been appointed as the official digital agency for Wet & Dry Personal Care Private Limited. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle paid media services, social media management and creative duties for the brand. With this partnership, Wet & Dry Personal Care aims to spread awareness about its businesses. The agency won this account following a multi-agency pitch.

According to Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital, the agency will provide result-driven strategies to the brand which will help them expand their outreach and achieve the desired results.”With the brand’s focus on their digital native target audience, we are positive that we will be able to help them tap the right consumers through right channels and efficiently amplify their overall reach and business growth in the long run,” he added.

The partnership with Logicserve Digital is highly synergistic as Wet & Dry Personal Care’s audience is very internet savvy, Hariom Tyagi, CEO, Wet and Dry Personal Care Private Limited, said. “Logicserve Digital’s experience of digital landscape, understanding of consumer’s digital behaviour and insight-driven approach for creative communication, will help us augment our visibility, strengthen the reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results,” he opined.

Established in 2013, Wet & Dry Personal Care is a privately-held fast growing healthcare and wellness company headquartered in New Delhi, India. Wet & Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. is an initiative of PAN Health which is a part of Rajkot Billion Dollar conglomerate having diverse business interests in cotton, cement manufacturing, steel, construction, agriculture equipment & commodity trading, food processing and baby, adult and feminine hygiene care. Pan Health is engaged in the manufacturing of baby diaper with its brand name of “Little Angel”, Adult Diaper with its brand name “Liberty” and Sanitary Pads with its brand name “everteen”.

Logicserve Digital is a new-age digital marketing company that offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services. With over a decade of domain experience, the agency helps clients bring efficiency in their digital marketing endeavours.

