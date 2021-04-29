  • MORE MARKET STATS

Logicserve Digital bags the digital mandate for Ebro India’s sub-brands Panzani and Tilda

April 29, 2021

The agency will help the brand scale its India business with digital strategy and boost its marketplace activities

Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing company, and the Indian arm of Logicserve Group, has been appointed as the agency on record (AOR) for Ebro India’s two sub-brands Panzani pasta and Tilda rice. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

As part of the mandate, Logicserve Digital will manage their social media accounts and help the brand grow and sustain their organic presence. The agency will also take care of the paid media mandate to increase the brand’s visibility, along with their marketplace mandate to help flourish the brand’s presence on ecommerce platforms.

According to Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital, today’s consumers are more mindful of their personal health, dietary needs, and consumption patterns. “A conscious decision is being taken while purchasing any product. Ebro India has a wide range of products that can be introduced to these audiences with the right approach to gain optimal returns,” he added further.

The agency will be focusing on artfully communicating the brand’s offerings and their benefits to a diverse and nuanced Indian audience by leveraging its gamut of digital solutions. “Our endeavor will be to help the brand etch a permanent place in the hearts and minds of the audience at large. We are delighted with this association and look forward to taking the brand to newer heights with our integrated, digital-first approach that is optimized for success,” Shejale stated.

“With the rapid change in consumer habits during Covid, it’s imperative for agencies to understand and implement effective digital communication and media strategies to reach out to the right audience. With Logicserve Digital’s end-to-end solutions and integrated approach, we are sure that the association will help us penetrate effectively into this vast market and create opportunities to engage with the right audience digitally,” Peter Walker, managing director, Ebro India, said.

