Lodha Luxury says ‘The Time is Now’ to indulge in your favourite activities

The campaign asks users to take this time to do things they never had the time to do and to maintain a positive outlook

Real estate group Lodha Luxury has initiated a new campaign #TheLuxuryofTime urging users to embrace the existing time allotted to them during lockdown and utilize it towards doing things they had missed over the last few years.

As the world practices social distancing amid covid-19, the campaign opens up to make users ponder over questions like when was the last time they dedicated themselves to do something they love. Moreover, it encourages consumers to relive their passions and their dreams by stating that the best time to do it is now.

The campaign also promotes the message that it is the time for people to get reacquainted with themselves and their loved ones, to practice physical, mental and emotional self-care, to do the things they never had the time to do and to maintain a positive outlook. “With a new reality setting in and transforming how we live and work, for many of us this also means having to adapt to a new lifestyle with the Luxury of Time. The luxury of time should be treasured as one of the finer things in life, be it rediscovering old childhood passions, learning a new skill, or even something as simple as taking a moment to reflect,” the company said in its official communication.

Furthermore, the group also stated that with the current times accelerating underlying trends that have been observed for several years, one of them, most dear to us, is embracing the new normal of working from home thereby embracing a digital transformation that allows us to embrace #TheLuxuryofTime in a wholesome manner.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: How video apps have zoomed to popularity sans advertising

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: From logos to games; brands go full throttle in marketing the cause

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook