LocoNav appoints Seema Chawla as chief marketing officer

Chawla has expertise in driving global businesses along with marketing and brand strategy.

LocoNav has appointed Seema Chawla as chief marketing officer. The appointment came into effect in August 2021. In her new role, Seema Chawla will look after all things marketing at LocoNav. One of her first priorities will be building a multidisciplinary team with global responsibilities. This team, via simplified and customised marketing, will aim to enrich the experience of the brand at every touchpoint of the fleet owner and driver’s consumer journey. With this appointment, the aim is to enable the team to discover the full stack of LocoNav’s fleet management solutions that will bring safety and profitability to their business.

At LocoNav, Chawla will be at the helm of building consumer-insight-driven market-specific strategies as the company expands into high-growth international markets, Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, co-founders, LocoNav, said. “Seema Chawla truly understands the importance of consumer experience in driving trust and credibility. We are confident that her strategic approach to marketing will help us establish LocoNav as the most preferred fleet-tech brand across the globe,” they added.

With over two decades of experience, Chawla has expertise in driving global businesses along with marketing and brand strategy. Prior to this, Chawla was VP and head marketing, Hike and has also worked with Hotstar International as VP marketing. Chawla has also been with AJIO.com as chief marketing officer, and was marketing head at Mattel Toys India. She has also held various strategic brand, marketing, and sales roles at The Walt Disney Company India.

“The bulk of the world’s commercial vehicles reside in high-growth and emerging markets and yet the adoption of the category is slow. This is because the end customer perceives using fleet technology as an additional cost rather than a driver of business growth. Current communication and marketing efforts are conventional, technical jargon-heavy, and don’t take the nuancing of these end consumers into account. With the right purpose-driven marketing, we want to empower every customer to access fleet management solutions and truly unlock its potential of safety and business profitability. My mission at LocoNav is to help build a disruptive, democratised, and accessible fleet-tech brand that millions of fleet owners and drivers across the globe trust and advocate for as their own,” Seema Chawla, chief marketing officer, LocoNav, said.

