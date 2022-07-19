Locomotive Global Media appoints Kanupriya A Iyer as head of business affairs and senior producer

With a focus on developing, producing, and distributing content for India and across the globe, Locomotive Global Media has appointed Kanupriya A Iyer as head of business affairs and senior producer. Iyer’s appointment is with immediate effect. “Iyer is a unique executive talent whose knowledge and expertise in the film business will enable us to immediately make a splash in the features business. Our ambition is to produce content that has an impact both in India and around the globe, and Kanupriya will no doubt help us achieve that and fast,” Sunder Aaron, co-founder, and principal, Locomotive Global Inc, said.

In her new role, she will work closely with Sunder Aaron to set up and lead Locomotive Global Media’s film division as well as oversee all business operations. Iyer will be responsible for driving the company’s growth through all aspects of content development and production required to scale up the company’s position and meet its objective to become the leading content production company in India.

Iyer joins Locomotive Global Media from Colour Yellow Productions where she worked as a co-producer and played a pivotal role in identifying content that matched the brand’s ethos. During her tenure there, she presided over successful releases such as Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manmarziyaan, Newton and Tumbbad. She now brings to LGM her 12 years of experience in the Indian entertainment industry both as a management executive and producer.

“I feel a sense of pride as a part of the team Locomotive Global. The collective ethos to create world-class content along with building a company with integrity and passion really spoke to me. I’m ready to help add value with my experience in development, production, and distribution to set up clutter-breaking films and television content,” Kanupriya A Iyer, head, business affairs and senior producer, Locomotive Global Media, stated.

