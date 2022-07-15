Loco teams up with FIFAe to bring FIFAe Pinnacle Events to India

Game streaming platform Loco has announced a broadcast agreement with FIFA, football’s international governing body to bring the centerpiece of the FIFA esports experience – FIFAe World Cup 2022, FIFAe Club World Cup 2022, and FIFAe Nations Cup 2022 to fans across India. Loco becomes the first and only Indian based game streaming platform to team up with FIFAe. Loco will localise the streams and broadcast the live streams for the three tournaments, to be aired between July 14 to July 30.

“Esports has become the most watched category in India, after Indian cricket, and we are really happy to partner with one of the most prestigious organisations in the world, FIFA, to bring together an innovative new category of esports, FIFAe. It is a landmark year because we have the Indian team competing in the FIFAe Nations Cup and we hope they will inspire a generation of new gamers. We are confident that we will provide fans an unforgettable experience with FIFAe,” Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders, Loco, said.

To further accelerate awareness in the Indian gaming community and with fans beyond the existing FIFAe community, Loco will be hosting multiple watch parties with the country’s top game streamers. The current season of FIFAe, will aggregate all FIFAe competitions under one event, while preserving their respective identities.

To be noted, the qualifiers will battle it out for ultimate fame, and the world’s biggest individual prize in FIFA esports – a whopping prize pool of Rs 4 crore (5,00,000 USD). The second tournament commencing from 20th-23rd July, will host the FIFAe Club World Cup, which brings together the best clubs in the world to showcase their game-play and compete before a global audience, for a prize pool of Rs 2.4 crore (3,00,000 USD). This year’s events will close with the prestigious FIFAe Nations Cup, which will run from 27th-30th July. Teams will represent their nation and compete against each other for a total prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore (4,00,000 USD).



Loco has also recently signed exclusive streaming deals with other top publishers and game titles in the country, as well as international entrants to the Indian market, holding its position strong as the country’s leading game streaming platform.

Read Also: Noise appoints Rini Goel as brand marketing head

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook