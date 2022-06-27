Loco rolls out NFT platform ‘Legends’ for Esports

Live game streaming and Esports platform Loco has rolled out ‘Legends’- a non-fungible token (NFT) platform for Esports. The platform will allow users to own and trade Esports collectible assets. Launched in exclusive partnership with the Esports teams in India such as 8bit, s0ul, Godlike, Revenant, Blind, and XO, Legends sets the stage for decentralisation for gaming creators with Loco committing to supporting the game-fi ecosystem in the country, the company stated.

“We are passionate about the potential of Web3.0 to empower creators and create new fan experiences in the gaming community. Gamers are the earliest adopters of new technology and our community has shown a strong acceptance of these initiatives,” Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders, Loco, said.

They further stated that the team believed that this is a unique opportunity to unlock a new paradigm in gaming and this product is the first step in our roadmap.

These Esports teams are the category dominators in popular games BGMI, FreeFire Max, and Valorant, and provide fans with the credible NFT experience. Loco, with 52 million users. Furthermore, Loco has signed exclusive partnerships with Esports tournament organisers including Villager Esports and Upthrust.

The first asset on Loco Legends will be NFT Esports cards. This offering combines NFTs and free to play Esports fantasy gaming. Users can purchase NFT trading cards allowing them to buy and sell cards amongst each other and also participate in free-to-play fantasy pools.

The platform is currently in beta testing mode and will be made public in July 2022. As a part of this launch, the top 1,000 users that waitlist themselves on the platform will get access to free NFTs worth approximately Rs 500 each.

