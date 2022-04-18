Loco retains broadcast rights for NBA 2K League

Loco has retained media rights to stream the NBA 2K League in India. The multiyear partnership, established in 2020, aims to create awareness and fuel the growth of a community for the NBA 2K League in the Indian market. Featuring the NBA 2K Esports athletes, the league is the official Esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league. Loco will broadcast all games in 2022, beginning on April 21 onwards, and will continue to help market the league in India in 2022 and future seasons.

“As a league with teams, fans and players from around the globe, for the second full year, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Loco and provide the passionate fans in India the opportunity to watch the best 2K players in the world battle it out in 5v5 and, for the first time in 2022, 3v3 competitions,” Brendan Donohue, president, NBA 2K League, stated.

For Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders, Loco, the NBA 2KL has received incredible viewership on Loco over the past 2 years and the association is being extended for future seasons. “We expect to see the Indian 2KL community grow multifold, further fueled by Loco’s own growth. Our focus will be to work with the NBA 2K League team to offer Indian fans the highest quality of entertainment and increase brand affinity for this category of Esports,” they added.

As per the company, Loco serves the Indian Esports and gaming ecosystem consisting of over 400 million gamers, and the partnership with the NBA 2K League highlights the commitment of the platform to bring Esports entertainment to the country. “Loco houses some of India’s top competitive gamers who provide viewers with the best of gaming entertainment,” the company said.

