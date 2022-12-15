Loco appoints new co-founders, Chetan Dhembre and Firasat Durrani

Esports and streaming platform has announced the elevation of Firasat Durrani, vice president, operations, and Chetan Dhembre, chief technological officer (CTO), to become the co-founders of the company.

Durrani and Dhembre’s continued contribution has been integral to Loco’s growth, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders, Loco, said. “These appointments demonstrate Loco’s commitment to investing in and strengthening its leadership team and provide a foundation for its journey ahead,” they added.

Durrani joined Loco in 2020 when it launched its live-streaming platform and has been leading Loco’s content supply and operations functions from creator and content acquisition to publisher partnerships, the company said. Besides, Dhembre came on board in 2018 and has built Loco’s engineering team which has designed and delivered the Loco product for its user, the company added.

Also Read US Senate follows suit to ban TikTok on government-owned devices

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook