Lloyd launches new brand campaign ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’

Lloyd, a consumer durable brand from Havells India, has recently launched a new campaign featuring actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. As per the company, the newly launched campaign aims to promote Lloyd Grande heavy duty air conditioner range and position it as an enabler of the care and love at home.

Conceptualised and created by McCann, the campaign film aims to focus on driving differentiation and delivers on its newly introduced brand promise of ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’. It depicts Padukone’s gesture for Ranveer when he crashes on the sofa as the cool gush of air hits his sweaty face. He looks at Padukone lovingly and she highlights the core thought of the brand through her gesture ‘Jaan ho meri, khayaal toh rakhna padega na’.

The campaign storyline cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features of Lloyd Grande heavy duty air conditioner with powerful cooling and indoor air purification to create a stronger brand connect.

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India Ltd said, “Our attempt with the launch of summer campaign is to integrate Lloyd air conditioner performance and the emotion of a home with the brand. The home provides a natural setting for all consumer durables to be used and showcased. Therefore, our brand promise ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ resonates with our vision to build greater trust and affinity for air conditioner portfolio.

The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on Cricket, GEC, movie, news, and regional channels.

