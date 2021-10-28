L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins integrated creative mandate for Jindal Steel and Power Limited

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the integrated creative mandate for Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL). The agency’s digital wing Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is responsible for the digital creative duties of the brand. As part of the mandate, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will manage TMT Rebar and cement brand Jindal Panther. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

“JSPL’s resolve to maintain market leadership in value and volume, and set new standards, continues to be the core drivers of our business and it is extremely important we work with an agency partner which shares these values and provides the strategic thinking combined with pragmatic creative solutions. With L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we aim to differentiate and create a distinctive brand in this highly crowded marketplace,” Harssha Shetty, CMO, JSPL, said.

JSPL has partnered with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as it is looking at building brand leadership in the competitive TMT Rebars retail market. In this segment, almost every brand has signed a major movie or cricket personality for celebrity brand endorsement. JSPL wants to distinguish Jindal Panther from this clutter as a nationwide player with a superior product. The group was declared as the highest wealth creator in the world between the Years 2005-2009 by the Boston Consulting Group, it said in a statement.

“We are privileged to partner an illustrious conglomerate like Jindal Steel and Power in the next phase of their growth. It’s an exciting category with a fair bit of action, we are fortunate to be backed by a superior product portfolio and a very ambitious vison at JSPL. Our mandate is to help the brand realise its true potential and business to achieve leadership in volume and value,” Paritosh Srivastava, managing director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, stated.

