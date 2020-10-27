L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi to manage integrated mandate of Bharti AXA Life & General Insurance

The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, a leading business group, and AXA, an insurance company, has appointed L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its entire integrated mandate. The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and would manage the creative, digital, BTL and other media offerings for both Bharti AXA Life and General insurance.

A unified marketing and communication approach is instrumental in building a strong brand for both Bharti AXA Life and General Insurance, Manik Nangia, chief operating officer, Financial Services, Bharti Enterprises said. “The capabilities at L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi strongly complement our strategy, and we look forward to good work on brand narratives in the face of an ever-evolving consumer landscape,” he added further on the association.

According to Paritosh Srivastava, managing director, L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi, the agency has a deep understanding of the category and has built numerous brands in this space. “For us, it’s also the coming together of other Publicis Groupe capabilities to have a unified, strong partnership with Bharti AXA and offer them solutions beyond just communications,” he stated.

Bharti AXA is the amalgamation of two companies- Bharti Group and AXA. Both come with diverse experiences and together bring a culture that forms the essence of Bharti AXA Life Insurance and General Insurance. As one of the leading Life Insurance companies, it provides protection, savings, investment, health and group plans.

The General Insurance arm offers various products catering to retail, rural, and commercial clients. Broadly, it offers insurance for motor and two wheelers, health and critical illness, property, student and individual and family travel, crop insurance and commercial lines.

