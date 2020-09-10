L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Disha Pinge as vice president to strengthen its planning team

She has over eight years of planning experience and has also worked for other agencies including Publicis India, Leo Burnett and Creativeland Asia

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced a new addition to its planning function and has roped in Disha Pinge as vice president. She will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Snehasis Bose, executive director, planning.

Pinge joins the agency post her stint as an independent brand consultant to clients supplementing their marketing teams in brand creation, design strategy, new product planning, campaign and social media planning. She has over eight years of planning experience and has also worked for other agencies such as Publicis India, Leo Burnett and Creativeland Asia.

In light of the significant wins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has made in the last few months, I was looking for an above-the-usual planning lead, Bose said. “And Disha with her inherent work-style of owning the client’s business, stood out unequivocally,” he added further on the appointment.

Prior to venturing out on her own, Pinge was AVP – planning at Publicis Worldwide where she played a key role in ideating and strategising solutions for brands like Zee Café, &Flix, MX Player, Lakme, SKODA, Kingfisher Ultra and Ultra Max, among others. Prior to that she was the creative director – strategy at Creativeland Asia where she led the strategic thinking on key accounts for the firm ranging across categories including brands such as Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej aer, Havmor Ice creams, Pepsodent, Godrej Appliances, Taj Hotels & Resorts, and the South African hair colour portfolio – Inecto and Renew among others. She was also the brand strategy associate at Leo Burnett India and handled the strategic planning on Whisper, P&G across India and the Philippines.

